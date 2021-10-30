Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 224,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,799. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $472.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.49. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.