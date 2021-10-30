Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

EVLO stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 224,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.49. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVLO. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

