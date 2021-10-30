Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the September 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

EVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

