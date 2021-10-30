Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) COO Angela L. Kleiman Sells 17,249 Shares

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total value of $5,895,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $339.93 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.91 and a 1-year high of $347.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.05.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

