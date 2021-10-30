Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Escalade had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 20.34%.

Shares of ESCA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,874. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $257.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.33. Escalade has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $25.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Escalade stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 795.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Escalade worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

