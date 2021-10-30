Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Hits New 52-Week High at $88.02

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.02 and last traded at $87.97, with a volume of 34303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $11,404,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3,182.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,984,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.