Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EQC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,892. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.64 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Equity Commonwealth worth $24,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

