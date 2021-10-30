Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Burberry Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

BURBY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. AlphaValue raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

