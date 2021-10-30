Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

NYSE HLT opened at $143.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of -142.52 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $149.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,961 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

