Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $71.67 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

