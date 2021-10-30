Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ares Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the investment management company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

ARCC stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.