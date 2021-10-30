Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roivant Sciences Ltd’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Roivant Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROIV. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.