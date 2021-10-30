Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.68 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $120.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.50. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

