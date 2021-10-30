Equitable Group Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Equitable Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQB. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.19.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$77.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$41.44 and a 52 week high of C$80.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$149.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$141.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total transaction of C$469,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at C$3,311,935.96. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,264,320. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

