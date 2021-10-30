Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Danske

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of -110.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.