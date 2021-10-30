EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $120.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOG. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.15.

EOG opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

