Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $139.33

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.33 and last traded at $138.05, with a volume of 27550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.44.

Get Entegris alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average is $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.