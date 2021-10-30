Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce $590.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $589.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $591.30 million. Entegris posted sales of $517.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Entegris by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $394,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 78.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $2,342,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTG traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.17. Entegris has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $140.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.