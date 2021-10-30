Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.99.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day moving average of $162.10. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $93.49 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,695 shares of company stock worth $20,276,137. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,469,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

