Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Sells $6,774,000.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total transaction of $6,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeff Mcneil also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64.
Shares of ENPH stock traded up $7.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,168,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $93.49 and a one year high of $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.99.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
