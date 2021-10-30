ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in October

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the September 30th total of 399,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,069.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

OTCMKTS XNGSF opened at $16.55 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

