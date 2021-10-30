ENI (NYSE:E) Releases Earnings Results

ENI (NYSE:E) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.
NYSE E traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.79. 361,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,625. ENI has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -295.83%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
