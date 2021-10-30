ENI (NYSE:E) Releases Earnings Results

ENI (NYSE:E) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

NYSE E traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.79. 361,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,625. ENI has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -295.83%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENI stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

