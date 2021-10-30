ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENI. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ENI in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.53 ($14.75).

ETR:ENI opened at €12.39 ($14.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.71. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €12.34 ($14.52). The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.92 and its 200 day moving average is €10.48.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

