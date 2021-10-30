Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives C$45.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMP.A. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Empire to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels acquired 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.70 per share, with a total value of C$52,167.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,908,700.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.00. 652,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.01. Empire has a 1 year low of C$34.13 and a 1 year high of C$42.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

