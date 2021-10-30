ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.64 ($16.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZIL2 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 traded up €0.11 ($0.13) on Monday, reaching €12.21 ($14.36). 102,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.95 and a 200-day moving average of €13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04. The firm has a market cap of $773.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €7.48 ($8.80) and a 1-year high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.