Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELTP opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.