Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ELTP opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
