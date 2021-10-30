Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 9,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

