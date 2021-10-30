Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

Electricité de France Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.