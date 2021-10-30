Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.88 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

