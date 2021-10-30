Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Position Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.18% of Elanco Animal Health worth $28,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.