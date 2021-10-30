Eileen Carr Sells 18,686 Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £19,807.16 ($25,878.18).

Shares of Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £294.91 million and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.57. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research report on Tuesday.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

