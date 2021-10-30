Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.070-$2.270 EPS.

NYSE:EW opened at $119.82 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.84.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

