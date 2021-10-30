EDUCare Market Cap Reaches $2.97 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. EDUCare has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $777,843.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.30 or 0.00247795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00098473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EDUCare

EKT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

