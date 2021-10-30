Ecolab Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $222.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after buying an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

