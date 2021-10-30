Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 519.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $114.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.