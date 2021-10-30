Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.