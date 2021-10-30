Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,927 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,710,000 after purchasing an additional 221,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bunge by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after purchasing an additional 301,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,374,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,753,000 after acquiring an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,907 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.58. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $93.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

