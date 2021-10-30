Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,905 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.85 and a one year high of $163.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

