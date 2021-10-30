Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

