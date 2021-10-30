Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $236.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

