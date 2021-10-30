eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.66, but opened at $73.30. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. eBay shares last traded at $72.73, with a volume of 149,316 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

