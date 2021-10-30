eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $84.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target upped by Wolfe Research from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in eBay by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in eBay by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

