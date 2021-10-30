easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ESYJY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.00.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

