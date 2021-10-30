easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ESYJY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.00.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

