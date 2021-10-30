Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $175.00 at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.36.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 182,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

