Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million to $235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.41 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.630-$0.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,306. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 288.47, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.55.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

