Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.630-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $986 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.89 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $75.00. 2,140,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 289.24, a P/E/G ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.41.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

