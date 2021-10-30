DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €45.00 by Barclays

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.49 ($49.99).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DWS opened at €37.42 ($44.02) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €37.37 and a 200 day moving average of €38.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($49.27). The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.62.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.