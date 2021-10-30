Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $320,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $375,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

