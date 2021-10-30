Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.77 Million

Analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post sales of $167.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.59 million to $168.94 million. Ducommun reported sales of $150.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $657.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.63 million to $661.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $699.33 million, with estimates ranging from $683.65 million to $715.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million.

DCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Ducommun stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,055. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.