DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 73.7% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 76.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

